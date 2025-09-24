More Americans Working in Clean Energy Than as Servers or Cashiers

Clean energy jobs grew three times faster than the rest of the economy last year, according to a new analysis. But growth slowed markedly compared to the previous year as clean tech firms braced for a shift in U.S. energy policy.

The U.S. added close to 100,000 jobs in solar, wind, batteries, energy efficiency, grid upgrades, biofuels, and electric cars in 2024, according to a report from E2, a group promoting clean energy. In total, more than 3.5 million Americans now hold jobs related to clean energy, more than are employed as nurses, cashiers, servers, or elementary school teachers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, wind turbine technician and solar installer are the fastest-growing jobs in America.

Still, clean energy job growth slowed last year, with the U.S. adding 50,000 fewer such jobs than in 2023. Analysts blame a weakening economy and uncertainty about the future of energy policy.

Since President Trump took office, the outlook for the clean energy sector has further dimmed. The administration is blocking renewable energy projects on federal lands and waters, slashing tax credits for clean tech, and setting up new regulatory hurdles for solar, wind, electric vehicles. In the first half of 2025, businesses canceled $22 billion worth of clean energy projects, which together would have created more than 16,500 jobs, most of them in Republican strongholds, according to a previous analysis from E2.

Clean energy “was one of the hottest and most promising job sectors in the country at the end of 2024,” said Bob Keefe, executive director of E2. “Now, clean energy job growth is at serious risk — and with it, our overall economy.”

