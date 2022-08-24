Fires Consuming Nearly Twice as Much Forest as They Did 20 Years Ago

Wildfires are destroying nearly twice as much tree cover globally as they did in 2001, burning through an additional 7.4 million acres of forest annually, an area roughly the size of Belgium, a new analysis shows.

Researchers at the World Resources Institute (WRI) found that fires account for a growing share of forest loss. While wildfires were responsible for around a fifth of global tree cover loss in 2001, they accounted for more than a third in 2021. Researchers say that climate change is driving more intense and widespread wildfires by fueling more extreme heat and deepening drought, which dries out forests. The analysis was based on a recent study, which found a “near-uniform” growth in fire-related tree loss across the globe, from the Amazon to Australia to Siberia.