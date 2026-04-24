Entries Invited for 2026 Yale Environment 360 Film Contest

The 13th annual Yale Environment 360 Film Contest is now accepting entries.

The contest honors the year’s best environmental documentary shorts from around the world. Submissions should focus on an environmental issue and be a maximum of 20 minutes in length. Films that are funded by an organization or company and are primarily about that organization or company are not eligible.

The first-place winner will receive $3,000, the second-place winner $2,000, and the third-place winner $1,000. The winning entries will be posted on Yale Environment 360.

Films can be uploaded through Film Freeway. Send any questions to e360@yale.edu. The deadline for entries is Sunday, May 24, 2026.