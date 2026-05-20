After Two Decades, E360’s Founder and Editor Is Moving On

When Yale E360 launched in 2008, it was a pioneer in online environmental journalism, filling a critical gap in coverage. As he prepares to step down, founding editor Roger Cohn reflects on his years at e360 , his debt to the writers he’s worked with, and his hopes for the future.

Nineteen years ago this spring, I came to what was then called the Yale School of Forestry to create an online magazine that would focus on global environmental issues. At the end of this month, I’ll be departing Yale Environment 360, proud of the respected, influential publication we’ve built, confident in the future of its journalism, and ready to embark on my own new adventures. At the time we launched Yale Environment 360, there was a paucity of environmental journalism, as media outlets were cutting back on their coverage amid difficult financial times. We chose “360” for our name to signal that we would explore the full range of environmental issues — from wildlife conservation to the state of our oceans to climate change.

Roger Cohn. Roxana Grunenwald / Yale University

Our first homepage — on June 3, 2008 — reflected our breadth: activist Bill McKibben on the world passing the tipping point of 350 parts per million of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere; Pulitzer Prize-winner Elizabeth Kolbert on the environmental issues in the 2008 U.S. presidential race (both John McCain and Barack Obama were concerned about climate change); ecologist Carl Safina on the newly-recognized problem of ocean acidification; science writer Richard Conniff on the myth of clean coal; an interview with the chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which had recently won the Nobel Prize. It’s hard to look back now without wishing more progress had been made in addressing these challenges in the two decades since. Over the last 18 years, we have reported from all seven continents and featured analysis and commentary from scientists, government leaders, and decision makers that has directly influenced policy around the globe. Our journalists have reported on the murders of environmentalists who stood up to powerful interests, delved into the latest science on climate, highlighted the advance of clean energy in the Global South, and exposed threats to some of world’s most critical biodiversity hotspots. I do not believe any environmental publication has a better roster of contributors than e360. Their work has won us major awards — from a prestigious National Magazine Award to an Oscar nomination — and has earned us global respect and impact.

Yale Environment 360's first home page in June 2008. Yale Environment 360