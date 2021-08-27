Americans Moving to Disaster-Prone Areas, Despite Climate Change

Despite the mounting risk of climate change, U.S. counties that are most prone to weather disasters are seeing an influx of new residents, while those that are least vulnerable to extreme weather are seeing an exodus, according to a new analysis by the real estate firm Redfin.

“People have been gravitating to places with severe climate risk because many of these areas are relatively affordable, have lower property taxes, more housing options, or access to nature,” said Redfin economist Sebastian Sandoval-Olascoaga. “For a lot of people, these benefits seem to outweigh the dangers of climate change. But as natural disasters become more frequent, homeowners in these areas may end up losing property value or face considerable difficulty getting their properties insured against environmental disasters.”

Using data gathered from climate risk startup ClimateCheck, county property records, and the U.S. Census Bureau, Redfin determined that, from 2016 through 2020, the 50 counties most prone to heat, drought, fire, floods, and storms saw more people come than go. By contrast, in the 50 counties with the lowest climate risk, average population declined.