New Species of Monkey Discovered in the Congo

Scientists have identified a new species of monkey in the forests of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It is just the fifth new species of African monkey discovered in the last 75 years.
The monkey, named Colobus congoensis by scientists and “Likweli” by locals, is smaller than other colobus monkeys and easily distinguished by the orange fur ringing its mouth. When the monkey issues its characteristic roar, its lips draw into the shape of a pale orange O.
Scientists described Likweli as having a quiet, watchful nature. “When we encounter a group, the monkeys don’t usually flee as many other primates do. Instead, they climb higher into the canopy and simply watch us,” said Kate Detwiler of Florida Atlantic University, one of the scientists involved in the discovery. “In some cases, they have remained in place for more than an hour, quietly observing while we observe them. It often feels as though we’re studying each other.”
The expedition to find Likweli was launched in 2020, spurred on by sightings of a mysterious monkey lurking in Lomami National Park. Gathering photographs, videos, and other evidence, scientists concluded that Likweli represented a new species, though one closely related to the black colobus monkey. Their finding was detailed in the journal PLOS One.
“Discovering a new monkey species is extraordinarily rare, and it highlights how much remains to be documented in the Congo Basin and how urgent it is to protect the small area where this species is found,” Detwiler said.
Likweli was found in small groups scattered across just 650 square miles of forest between the Lomami and Lilo rivers in the Congo. The monkey is so rare that it was unknown even to many locals, scientists say. Given its scant numbers and small range, researchers have recommended classifying Likweli as endangered.