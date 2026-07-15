New Species of Monkey Discovered in the Congo

Scientists have identified a new species of monkey in the forests of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It is just the fifth new species of African monkey discovered in the last 75 years.

The monkey, named Colobus congoensis by scientists and “Likweli” by locals, is smaller than other colobus monkeys and easily distinguished by the orange fur ringing its mouth. When the monkey issues its characteristic roar, its lips draw into the shape of a pale orange O.

Scientists described Likweli as having a quiet, watchful nature. “When we encounter a group, the monkeys don’t usually flee as many other primates do. Instead, they climb higher into the canopy and simply watch us,” said Kate Detwiler of Florida Atlantic University, one of the scientists involved in the discovery. “In some cases, they have remained in place for more than an hour, quietly observing while we observe them. It often feels as though we’re studying each other.”