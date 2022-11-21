Analysis: At UN Climate Talks, a Deal on Reparations, but Failure to Make Deeper Emissions Cuts

Brinkmanship worked at the UN climate conference. And for once, developing nations won.

Faced with the prospect of a crashed COP27 at the Egyptian resort of Sharm-el-Sheikh, the European Union early on Friday conceded the creation of a new “loss and damage” fund to help poor countries hit by the impacts of climate change to rescue their people and rebuild. During a 40-hour conference overrun that finally ended early on Sunday morning, the United States and other rich nations fell into line. Deal done.

But, this widely heralded triumph for climate justice is locked in a wider tragedy of failed ambition to cut the emissions causing the disasters, say climate analysts. “The real loss and damage of COP27 has been to our chances of meeting the Paris climate goals,” says Dave Reay, director of Edinburgh University’s Climate Change Institute. “The goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius [2.7 degrees Fahrenheit] is all but lost, and the chances of keeping to 2 degrees are badly damaged too.”

The demand from developing countries for a fund to compensate them for the impacts of climate change, for which they bear little responsibility, is long-standing. But it was made with renewed vigor in Egypt in the wake of a series of climate disasters during 2022, culminate in the extensive September floods in Pakistan, which will cost an estimated $40 billion to clean up.

Until now, rich nations have promised money for helping poor nations switch to renewable energy and build defenses against inevitable climate change. But, fearful of conceding formal liability for the damage from their emissions, they have always opposed the idea of a fund to pay for coping with actual climate disasters or compensating their human victims.

In Sharm-el-Sheikh, they finally conceded. Though the deal does not resolve who will put money into the fund (should China contribute?), nor how much, and how it should be divided up. Expect more battles before any cash is handed out.

And the agreement does nothing to pull the planet back from the climatic brink.