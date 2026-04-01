Dozens of New Species Discovered In Deep Waters Off Australia

Scientists have identified more than 110 new species discovered deep underwater beyond the edges of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

In total, the number of new species is likely to surpass 200 as scientists sift through photos and specimens collected from the Coral Sea late last year. Discoveries include brittlestars, crabs, sea anemones, sponges, worms, rays, a ghost shark, and a deepwater catshark.

“During the voyage it was incredible to observe plenty of unique, deep-sea creatures in locations from seamounts and atolls to unexplored deep reefs,” said Will White, a shark expert with Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation and chief scientist on the expedition.