Demand for SUVs a Major Contributor to the Increase in Global CO2 Emissions

Growing demand for SUVs was the second largest contributor to the increase in global CO2 emissions from 2010 to 2018, an analysis has found. In that period, SUVs doubled their global market share from 17 percent to 39 percent and their annual emissions rose to more than 700 megatons of CO2, more than the yearly total emissions of the UK and the Netherlands combined.

No energy sector except power drove a larger increase in carbon emissions, putting SUVs ahead of heavy industry (including iron, steel, cement and aluminum), aviation, and shipping. “We were quite surprised by this result ourselves,” said Laura Cozzi, the chief energy modeler of the International Energy Agency, which produced the report.

The recent dramatic shift towards heavier SUVs has offset both efficiency improvements in smaller cars and carbon savings from electric vehicles. As the global fleet of SUVs has grown, emissions from the vehicles have increased more than four-fold in eight years. If SUV drivers were a nation, they would rank seventh in the world for carbon emissions.

“An SUV is bigger, it’s heavier, the aerodynamics are poor, so as a result you get more CO2,” said Florent Grelier from the campaign group Transport & Environment.

T&E figures show the average mass of new cars rose 10 percent between 2000 and 2016, which the group suggested could be down to a trend towards SUVs, heavier automatic and dual-clutch gearboxes, and the inclusion of other equipment including cameras and sensors.

Grelier said the global shift towards bigger cars had been observed for a while, but the effect on emissions increases compared with other industries was surprising nonetheless.

“The problem is much bigger than we expected,” he said.

The global car market has been stalling in recent years, which analysts have attributed to the escalating China–U.S. trade war and the sluggish performance of the Chinese economy in general.

The SUV segment has so far bucked this trend, however, with a record 35 million vehicles sold in 2018. The IEA figures show that SUVs steadily increased their share across major markets all around the world, from Europe and the U.S. to China and India.

Cozzi said this was another surprise: “We thought this was a trend that was more concentrated in a few countries … but it’s becoming really universal.”

In the U.S., nearly one in two passenger cars sold today is an SUV.