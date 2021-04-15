Entries Invited for the Eighth Annual Yale Environment 360 Video Contest

The eighth annual Yale Environment 360 Video Contest is now accepting entries. The contest honors the year’s best environmental videos. Submissions should focus on an environmental issue or theme and be a maximum of 20 minutes in length. The contest aims to honor work from around the globe that has not previously been widely seen. Videos that are funded by an organization or company and are primarily about that organization or company are not eligible.

The first-place winner will receive $2,000, and two runners-up will each receive $500. The winning entries will be posted on Yale Environment 360.

The contest judges will be Yale Environment 360 editor Roger Cohn, Pulitzer Prize winner and e360 contributor Elizabeth Kolbert, and Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Thomas Lennon.

Videos can be uploaded using the submission form below or through the contest service Film Freeway. Entries must include a valid contact email address and brief synopsis. Send any questions to e360@yale.edu. The deadline for entries is Monday, May 17, 2021.