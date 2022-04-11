Entries Invited for the Ninth Annual Yale Environment 360 International Film Contest

The ninth annual Yale Environment 360 International Film Contest is now accepting entries.

The contest honors the year’s best environmental films from around the globe. Submissions should focus on an environmental issue or theme and be a maximum of 20 minutes in length. The contest aims to honor work that has not previously been widely seen. Films that are funded by an organization or company and are primarily about that organization or company are not eligible.

The first-place winner will receive $2,000, and two runners-up will each receive $1,000. The winning entries will be posted on Yale Environment 360.

The contest judges will be Yale Environment 360 editor Roger Cohn, Pulitzer Prize winner and e360 contributor Elizabeth Kolbert, and Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Thomas Lennon.

Films can be uploaded through Film Freeway. Send any questions to e360@yale.edu. The deadline for entries is Monday, May 16, 2022.