The Best Environmental Photography of the Year

In this photo, titled “Shearwater’s Dilemma,” photographer Henley Spiers captures a wedge-tailed shearwater diving into a school of lanternfish off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica. The photo was honored in the Ocean category of the Environmental Photography Award. Henley Spiers

The winners of the 2026 Environmental Photography Award capture both the lush beauty of the natural world and the heavy imprint left by humanity.

Presented by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the award recognizes work that raises awareness of the need for environmental protection. This year’s honorees were selected by a jury of leading photographers from a pool of roughly 10,000 entries. They honored a standout photo in each of five categories — Ocean, Polar Regions, Forests, Humanity versus Nature, and Changemakers — and an overall winner.

The five winners are shown here.