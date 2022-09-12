When Told About Flood Risk, Homebuyers Shun Vulnerable Homes, Study Finds

When told about risks from flooding, prospective homebuyers were less likely to make offers on vulnerable properties, according to new research from the real estate brokerage company Redfin, which says that a growing awareness of climate risk could stunt home prices in flood-prone areas.

“We now have definitive evidence that the risks posed by climate change are affecting where Americans choose to live,” Redfin’s chief economist Daryl Fairweather said in a statement. “As more house hunters become aware of climate risk, homes in endangered areas will likely receive fewer offers, causing home values to fall.”

For the study, which involved more than 17 million prospective homebuyers in the U.S., Redfin gave a subset of users access to flood risk scores for individual homes, including information on how climate change is worsening floods. The information had a discernible effect on users interested in high-risk properties. Among this group, buyers not given flood-risk information went on to bid on homes with an average risk score of 8.5 on a scale of 10, while buyers who were told about flood risks bid on properties with an average risk score of 3.9.