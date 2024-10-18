‘Forever Chemicals’ Linked to Poorer Sleep

Young adults with higher levels of certain “forever chemicals” in their blood reported poorer sleep, a new study finds.

PFAS, known as “forever chemicals” because they take decades to degrade naturally, are used in nonstick cookware, waterproof fabrics, and firefighting foams, and have been linked with higher cholesterol, lower fertility, developmental delays in children, and a greater risk of some types of cancer.

For the new study, scientists gathered blood samples from 144 young adults, ages 19 to 24, and measured levels of seven types of PFAS. Researchers found that three types of PFAS were linked to less sleep. Adults with the highest levels of these types reported 80 fewer minutes of sleep on average than those with the lowest levels. A fourth type of PFAS was linked to trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, and feeling tired during the day.

The study also identified seven genes that are activated by PFAS that appear to influence sleep, including a gene that produces the stress hormone cortisol. The findings were published in the journal Environmental Advances.

All four types of PFAS linked to poorer sleep have largely been phased out by regulators, but they continue to be found in human bodies, researchers say.

“It could be a matter of cumulative exposure over time,” said lead author Shiwen Li, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Southern California. “What we measured in the blood is likely driven by exposure since birth, or even prenatal exposures.”

