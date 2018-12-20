In Britain, Budweiser Will Soon Be Brewed Using 100 Percent Solar Power

In addition to the new UK agreement, Anheuser-Busch InBev already has renewable energy deals in the U.S. Mexico, Australia, India, and China.

Starting in 2020, the Anheuser-Busch company will brew all of the Budweiser it produces in the United Kingdom — 17 million cans and bottles each week — with 100 percent solar power, Reuters reported. The new deal is the largest unsubsidized solar agreement in UK history, according to a company statement.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, signed a 15-year deal with renewable energy developer Lightsource BP for 100 megawatts of solar capacity to power its UK factories — the equivalent of the electricity used by 18,000 homes every year.

The new announcement is part of the company’s pledge to power its operations worldwide entirely with renewable energy by 2025. The initiative will reduce the company’s global operational carbon footprint by 30 percent. Budweiser already brews all of its beer in the United States using 100 percent renewable energy, mostly from the 298-megawatt Thunder Ranch wind farm in Oklahoma. Anheuser-Busch has also signed similar deals in Mexico, Australia, India, and China.

Once the company’s UK operations are switched over to renewable energy, all Budweiser sold in Britain will have a label indicating the can or bottle was brewed using 100 percent solar energy. Cans sold in the U.S. already have such a label.