Fatal Detonation of WWII Explosive in Indonesia Linked to Illicit Fishing

In May, a group of fishers on the Indonesian island of Biak were dismantling an unexploded shell left over from World War II when the device went off, reportedly killing seven people and injuring 19 others. Officials have concluded that the fishers were harvesting materials from the shell for use in blast fishing.

Biak, a small island, lies off the coast of New Guinea, which was the site of intense fighting between Allied forces and Imperial Japan. Heavy bombing and naval battles left behind a host of unexploded bombs and artillery shells, which are still being uncovered by fishers, farmers, and construction workers.

On nearby Wakde Island, bombs may emerge from the ocean at low tide or explode in the forest during heat waves, according to Sonya Martha Kawer, an archaeologist with the National Research Center for Archaeology in Indonesia. “People there can’t just burn the forests indiscriminately,” she told Mongabay. “They do burn them, but usually with caution, because the fires often trigger bullets or bombs to explode.”

Fishers in the region are known to recover wartime munitions to extract TNT to produce their own explosives for blast fishing. A 2004 report commissioned by the U.S. government noted that in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and the Philippines, people had “fished with explosives since World War II when ordnance and explosives left behind provided the basis for a new and effective method of harvesting reef fish.”

Cliff Marlessy, a director with the Indonesia Locally-Managed Marine Area Network, said there is evidence that, on Biak, explosives are now being traded. “Apparently, it has grown into a market,” he told Mongabay.

But the harvesting of bombs poses clear risks for fishers. Just last year, a fisher named Agus Drunyi died in his home on Papua while assembling a bomb from a salvaged explosive, Mongabay reports.

Unexploded bombs can also leak harmful chemicals into soil and water, and the risks from aging munitions may be growing over time. A 2024 study, published in Royal Society Open Science, warned that the changing chemistry of unexploded World War II bombs may be making them more volatile.

Even when fishers are spared harm from explosives, blast fishing can wreak havoc on marine life. According to a 2021 paper published in the journal Biological Conservation, the practice has led to the “large-scale destruction of coral reefs in much of Southeast Asia.” The paper found that a lack of enforcement is driving blasting globally.

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