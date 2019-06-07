Limiting Climate Change Would Prevent Thousands of Heat-Related Deaths Annually in the U.S., Study Finds

Thousands of heat-related deaths in major U.S. cities could be avoided if rising global temperatures are curbed, new research has found.

Once the average worldwide temperature rises to 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial period, nearly 5,800 people are expected to die each year in New York City during particularly hot years, more than 2,500 are forecast to die annually in Los Angeles, and more than 2,300 lives will be lost annually in Miami.

These deaths are predicted for any year that was the warmest for 30 years.

This dire scenario would probably be avoided if the world was able to keep to its commitments made in the Paris Climate Agreement, where governments pledged to limit the global temperature rise to 2 degrees C, with an aspiration to keep the increase to 1.5 degrees C.

If global heating was limited to 1.5 degrees C, a total of 2,716 lives would be saved each year from heat mortality in New York City, the researchers found. Thousands of lives across other U.S. cities would also be saved, right down to San Francisco, where 114 people a year would avoid dying due to the heat, compared to a 3 degrees C world.

“Reducing emissions would lead to a smaller increase in heat-related deaths, assuming no additional actions to adapt to higher temperatures,” said Kristie Ebi, a study co-author and public health expert at the University of Washington. “Climate change, driven by greenhouse gas emissions, is affecting our health, our economy and our ecosystems. This study adds to the body of evidence of the harms that could come without rapid and significant reductions in our greenhouse gas emissions.”