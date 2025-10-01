As Hurricanes Stir Up Coastal Waters, North Carolina Homes Collapse Into the Sea

Five unoccupied homes on North Carolina’s Outer Banks collapsed into the sea Tuesday as hurricanes Humberto and Imelda coursed through the Atlantic, stirring up coastal waters. The Outer Banks have seen 17 seaside homes destroyed since 2020.

The destroyed homes, part of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, left the beach awash in debris, according to the National Park Service, which manages the coastline. Their loss comes just two weeks after another home collapsed into the sea in Buxton.