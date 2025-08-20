In Scotland, Whale Strandings Have More Than Tripled

Between 1992 and 2022, the number of strandings has risen from about 100 yearly to more than 300. Baleen whales and common dolphins were particularly vulnerable, with both groups seeing an exponential growth in strandings since around 2010, according to the study, which was published in Scientific Reports.

Over the past three decades, the number of whale strandings in Scotland has grown dramatically, a new study shows. Scientists say pollution and industrial noise may be driving the losses.

In the waters around Scotland, companies use seismic airguns to map the seabed, both to locate deposits of oil and gas and, less often, to determine where to anchor offshore wind turbines. Loud noises can disorient whales or cause them to flee, with some becoming stranded in shallow waters. The study notes that noise from construction is set to rise as offshore wind proliferates.

In addition to noise, declining fish stocks and plastic and chemical pollution may be factors in whale deaths. Baleen whales are also prone to becoming entangled in fishing gear, while dolphins are vulnerable to colliding with boats. Ocean warming is also driving some whales further northward into Scottish waters, which may be raising the risk of strandings in the region.

Andrew Brownlow, head of the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme, which undertook the research, said that whales “act as sentinels of the ocean, and rising numbers of strandings may be an early warning that something is changing in the marine environment.”

ALSO ON YALE E360

Shrinking Cod: How Humans Are Impacting the Evolution of Species