Former Crew Detail Harm Inflicted by Unregulated Squid Fishing

A dead whale shark on the deck of a squid vessel—this animal was later dumped overboard. Environmental Justice Foundation

Former crew members on squid fishing expeditions report environmental destruction and labor abuses, due to a regulatory vacuum.

While their dazzling bright lights are visible from space, much of the global squid fleet operates in total darkness.

Hundreds of former Indonesian and Filipino crew members working onboard squid ships have exposed widespread environmental crimes and human rights abuses on the high seas every day, according to a new report by the nonprofit Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF).

The report focuses on three unregulated regions — the Northwest Indian Ocean, the Southeast Pacific, and the Southwest Atlantic — which collectively supply over 60 percent of the planet’s squid.

“What we have uncovered through these investigations reveals a level of secrecy and opacity that would be completely unacceptable in any other industry,” said Dominic Thomson, the director of squid fisheries at EJF. “Fishers that we spoke to even reported that they contemplated suicide just because the conditions were so desperate.”

While squid has surged from a regional speciality to a highly desired $12.7 billion global commodity in recent decades, the majority of squid fishing fleets exploit a regulatory vacuum.

The immense geographic scale, underdeveloped oversight bodies, and limited data on squid numbers leave the industry devoid of governance. As no single state holds exclusive rights over high seas squid populations, fleets plunder ocean life with impunity, the report said.

“The seas are still the wild, wild west,” said Sarah Uhlemann, the senior attorney and international program director at the Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit focused on the protection of endangered species. “So many bad things are happening because these high seas are so far out of most people’s sight.”

The result: rampant environmental exploitation.

Squid fleets typically fish at night relying on “light-luring” gear. Bright white lights, visible from space, hang above the ocean’s surface luring photosensitive species. Large nets then either encircle the shoals, or automated barbed hooks whizz up through the water column to snag the catch.

However, the glowing ships attract more than just squid. Microscopic “phototactic” plankton crowd around, luring anchovies and sardines, which in turn entice apex predators all the way up the food chain. Dolphins, turtles, seals, and manta rays frequently become entangled or hooked — a bycatch documented on more than half of the Chinese ships assessed.

“We dumped dolphins back into the ocean. Most of them were dead when released,” said an Indonesian fisher onboard a Chinese-flagged squid fishing boat. “Once, we caught up to four dolphins in one haul.”

The harm was often deliberate. “Dolphin meat is also used as a deterrent so that other dolphins will stay away,” said a Filipino worker, who described how wounded or dead dolphins would be tied to the side of the boat with their bloodied carcasses warding off other cetaceans from trying to eat the congregating squid.

On one Chinese-flagged ship, a captain ordered his crew to keep a severely wounded turtle entangled in a net as live bait for nearly three months, according to a Filipino worker.