U.S. Forests Are Being Devastated to Supply Biomass Energy Industry, Report Finds

A clear-cut section of forested wetland in North Carolina. The logs were brought to Enviva's facility in Southampton, Virginia to be made into wood pellets. NRDC

Forests in the U.S. Southeast are being devastated by demand for wood pellets to power biomass energy plants in Europe and Japan, according to a new investigation by the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Dogwood Alliance, and the Southern Environmental Law Center.

According to the report, mature, native hardwood forests in places like North Carolina, Virginia, and along the Gulf Coast are being clear-cut, with whole trees and other large-diameter wood then trucked to processing mills run by Enviva, the world’s largest wood pellet producer. These pellets are then being shipped to power plants such as Drax Power Station in the United Kingdom, Ørsted biomass facilities in Denmark, and increasingly to generating stations in Japan. According to the UN’s biodiversity report released last month, forests in the U.S. Southeast are being logged at four times the rate as those in the Amazon.

Many industrialized nations — including the United States, the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Japan — have classified biomass a carbon-neutral source of energy, and have incorporated it as key part of their strategies to reduce emissions and combat climate change. Wood pellets are typically advertised to be made from low-grade wood such as branches and sawdust and other timber scraps. But investigators for the three environmental groups followed trucks carrying whole trees to Enviva facilities, “mature trees that have been locking up carbon for decades or more. Burning them spews that carbon into the atmosphere, worsening our climate crisis,” the groups noted in a press release.

“These forests and wetlands play a vital role in keeping our people safe from the worst impacts of flooding and storm surges,” said Rita Frost, campaigns director at Dogwood Alliance. “No one can look at these horrific images and conclude that slashing forests and burning the wood for electricity is a viable solution to our climate crisis.”

