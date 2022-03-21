Untapped Groundwater Could Help African Nations Endure Worsening Drought

Largely untapped groundwater supplies could allow most African countries to endure more than 50 years of drought, according to a new report from WaterAid UK and the British Geological Society.

“There are vast reserves of water right under people’s feet, many of which are replenished every year by rainfall and other surface water, but they can’t access it because services are chronically underfunded,” said Tim Wainwright, head of WaterAid UK.

Groundwater could provide 130 liters of clean drinking water per person per day in every sub-Saharan nation, using less than a quarter of what can be recharged, according to the report, titled, “Groundwater: The world’s neglected defence against climate change.”

