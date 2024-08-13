In Montana’s Northern Plains, Swift Foxes Are Back from the Brink

The swift fox — known as Nóouhàh-Toka’na to the Aaniiih and Nakoda tribes — once roamed the Western plains from Texas to Canada, eating small rodents and insects. But their numbers swooned with the arrival of settlers, who plowed their grasslands and set poison baits for canine predators. In the 1980s, conservationists began reintroducing foxes in Montana’s Blackfeet and Fort Peck Indian reservations, but these animals haven’t connected with populations to the south.

Now, members of the Aaniiih and Nakoda tribes are working with biologists to reintroduce 30 to 40 swift foxes a year, for five years, to the Fort Belknap reservation. “The hope is that the foxes continue to expand into their former range and eventually connect the two disconnected populations,” says filmmaker Roshan Patel. Based on observations and genetic information from stool samples, scientists believe the foxes are establishing new dens, finding mates, and successfully raising litters.

Patel was drawn to this story by the tribes’ relationship to the swift fox, which they consider a missing puzzle piece in the larger ecosystem of the plains. “It wasn’t a story about a scientific argument solely. There was a human connection driving all the efforts to bring foxes back to Fort Belknap,” he says. “I hope viewers appreciate the importance of community in conservation efforts.”

About the Filmmaker: Roshan Patel is an award-winning wildlife and conservation filmmaker whose work often focuses on the relationship between communities and their wildlife. Roshan has a BS in biology and an MFA in science and natural history filmmaking. He is currently the resident filmmaker and photographer at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C.

About the Contest: Now in its 11th season, the Yale Environment 360 Film Contest honors the year’s best environmental documentaries, with the aim of recognizing work that has not previously been widely seen. This year we received 714 submissions from 91 countries across six continents, with the winners selected by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Kolbert, Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Thomas Lennon, and e360’s editor-in-chief Roger Cohn.