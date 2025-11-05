As Brazil Cracks Down on Forest Clearing, Emissions Fall

Last year Brazil saw its biggest drop in emissions since 2009, new data show. The decline comes in the wake of a crackdown on deforestation.
Since returning to power in 2022, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has moved to stem illicit clearing of forest by miners, loggers, and farmers, stepping up enforcement that had been weakened under his predecessor, far-right president Jair Bolsonaro. Deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon is now at its lowest level in more than a decade.
In Brazil, forests are largely destroyed to create new cropland and pasture, and together, the loss of forest and raising of cattle are its biggest sources of emissions. Lula’s crackdown on illegal deforesters has put those emissions in check.
According to the Climate Observatory, a green group, Brazilian emissions fell by 16.7 percent last year. “The new data shows the impact of the federal government retaking control over deforestation after a deliberate lack of control between 2019 and 2022,” when Bolsonaro held office, the group said in a statement.
Lula aims to end illegal deforestation entirely by the end of this decade, but as he makes progress on this goal, Brazil is still facing worsening droughts and fires fueled by warming. Last year, fires accounted for two-thirds of the primary tropical forest lost in Brazil, according to the World Resources Institute. Often small fires used to clear land get out of control, burning through larger, drought-ridden areas.
“Brazil has made progress under President Lula — but the threat to forests remains,” said Mariana Oliveira of WRI Brazil. If the country does not do more to prevent fires, she said, “hard-won gains risk being undone.”
ALSO ON YALE E360
Carbon Offsets Are Failing. Can a New Plan Save the Rainforests?