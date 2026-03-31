Indonesian Mega-Farm Drives Surge in Deforestation

Indonesia saw the loss of forest hit its highest level in eight years last year, a jump driven in part by a sprawling effort to turn rainforest into rice and sugarcane plantations.

In total, the country lost 1,675 square miles of forest in 2025, up from 1,010 square miles the year before, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from Auriga Nusantara, an Indonesian think tank.

The surge in forest clearing is an abrupt reversal for Indonesia, which had been a bright spot in the global fight to halt deforestation. Over the last decade, it had managed to cut the loss of forest by almost two-thirds. Now, under President Prabowo Subianto, who came to office in 2024, forest-clearing is on the rise.