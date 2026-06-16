Digital Tools Are Transforming Efforts to Save Plants from Extinction

Researchers are increasingly digitizing plant and fungi specimens and using A.I. to analyze them, work that is transforming conservation science, according to a new report.

For centuries, scientists have logged new species of plants and fungi by pressing, drying, and labeling specimens to be stored away in herbaria. Samples often included information on where plants grew, when they bloomed, and other key data. Now, millions of specimens are being digitized and shared with researchers across the globe, allowing science to render a clearer picture of the world’s embattled flora, according to a report from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in England.

In Honduras, scientists compiled digital records of local ferns — including specimens held both in the country and overseas — finding that 33 percent of species growing in protected areas were missing from management plans. The findings can help guide management, said researcher Johan David Reyes Chávez of University College Cork in Ireland. “We need to use our limited resources in a smart way in Honduras.”

A.I. is further empowering scientists to parse digital records, according to the report, which draws from the work of more than 400 scientists. One study, which sought to understand how warming is changing when flowers bloom, used A.I. to analyze 8 million digital specimens. It found that flowerings have shifted by more than two days per decade, on average, over the last century.

Still, digital gaps remain. Less than 16 percent of herbarium specimens worldwide have been digitized and shared, and that work has largely taken place in wealthy countries. (Kew just completed the task of digitizing all 7.4 million specimens in its collection.)

Un-digitized collections, or “silent herbaria,” are largely in poorer countries. In Nigeria, researchers have only begun digitizing plant and fungi specimens, just 7 percent of which have been uploaded to global databases. Already, however, these records are offering new insights. Nigerian specimens have revealed, for instance, that the medicinal plant Cnestis ferruginea grows across an area five times larger than was understood from specimens held in collections overseas.

In the report, Alexandre Antonelli, executive director of science at Kew, called for empowering the world’s “silent” collections. Unless sufficient resources are allocated to them, he said, “we will risk losing many species to extinction that we could have safeguarded.”

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