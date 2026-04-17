Zambia Under Pressure to Clean Up Shuttered Lead Mine Poisoning Town

Three decades after one of the largest lead mines in the world closed down, people in Kabwe, Zambia, are still dealing with the aftermath. Facing pervasive lead contamination that continues to endanger their children, families in Kabwe, with a coalition of human rights groups, are calling on the African Union to force Zambia to clean up the site.

“For generations, children in Kabwe have been forced to grow up in a toxic environment that no child should ever be subjected to,” said Musa Kika, head of the Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa, one of the groups filing the complaint with the African Union. “The science is clear, the harm is undeniable, and the State has been on notice for years. Children cannot continue to pay the price for inaction.”

The group contends that by failing to tackle the widespread lead contamination in Kabwe, Zambia has violated the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

While the Broken Hill lead and zinc mine was shut down in 1994, the site was never cleaned up. Today, some 6.4 million tons of lead-bearing waste continues to pollute Kabwe, while 95 percent of children living near the mine have unsafe levels of lead in their blood, Yale Environment 360 reported in March.