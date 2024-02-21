Europe Sees Natural Gas Demand Hit 10-Year Low

In the two years since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, European demand for natural gas has dropped by 20 percent.

European gas demand is now at its lowest point in a decade, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, as Germany, Italy, and other countries ramp up renewable power and cut energy use to cope with a shrinking supply of Russian gas. Last year, pipeline imports from Russia dropped in half, as Europe, for the first time, drew more power from wind than from natural gas.