Energy Crisis Spurs Global Push for Remote Work

The energy shocks rippling from the war in Iran have prompted countries, from Cambodia to Peru, to embrace remote work. Leaders in Europe are now joining the push as they look to curb consumption of oil.

As talks between the U.S. and Iran faltered over the weekend, Iran resumed blocking oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, a key bottleneck through which roughly a fifth of oil consumed globally flows. The U.S. retaliated by seizing an Iranian cargo ship, fueling uncertainty about when normal trade might resume. The developments caused the price of oil to surge.

European leaders have sought to tackle the spike in prices by curtailing the use of oil. The European Commission will present a set of recommendations to its members on how to ramp up clean power and curb demand for fuel, according to a draft document obtained by the Financial Times. It calls for, among other measures, urging businesses to mandate at least one day of remote work each week.

Worldwide, at least 12 countries have stepped up remote work or scaled back the workweek in response to the energy crisis, according to the International Energy Agency. Several Asian countries, which are heavily reliant on oil shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, are leading the push.

Thailand and Vietnam are encouraging remote work, while Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Laos are mandating it for public employees, requiring they work remotely at least one day a week. Pakistan and the Philippines are going a step further, shortening the workweek for public officials to just four days.

In a recent report, the IEA offered countries a roadmap for navigating the energy crisis. It estimated that three days of remote work each week, for those whose jobs allow it, could trim national oil consumption by between 2 and 6 percent.

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