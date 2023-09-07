Edible Insects: In Europe, a Growing Push for Bug-Based Food

The European Union recognizes it has a meat problem. The bloc has no easy way to curb the climate impact of its livestock, which eat soybeans grown on deforested lands and belch heat-trapping gas. According to one estimate, Europe’s farm animals have a bigger carbon footprint than its cars.

In this photo essay, Luigi Avantaggiato explores an unusual solution to this dilemma that is now gaining traction — feeding insects to livestock and, potentially, humans. The European Commission says that insects could replace soy-based animal feed, helping to slow deforestation, or even supply an alternate source of protein for humans. Studies show that insects can furnish the same amount of protein as livestock while using as little as 10 percent of the land and producing as little as 1 percent of the emissions.

In 2021, the E.U. approved feeding insect protein to chickens and pigs, a practice already allowed for farmed fish. And it has since cleared the way for selling yellow mealworms, lesser mealworms, migratory locusts, and house crickets to humans, either to be eaten whole or reduced to protein for pasta, cereal bars, and other foods.